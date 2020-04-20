Sale and leasebacks: sacrifice or a saviour?
James Polo-Richards, real estate lawyer and Partner in the Commercial Real Estate team at law firm Wright Hassall, explains the pros and cons of a sale and leaseback of commercial property
The coronavirus pandemic has caused widespread economic uncertainty, and to help support businesses through this difficult period, the UK Government is offering emergency financial packages. The Business...
More on Services and Outsourcing
India's NASSCOM calls on outsourcing clients to relax some rules as India goes into coronavirus lockdown
Indian outsourcers urge clients to relax their non-disclosure and privacy rules to enable staff to work from home
Trump concerned about $10bn Pentagon cloud computing contract
Trump could stop JEDI cloud contract over competition concerns as bidding comes down Microsoft versus Amazon
How AECOM's $2.3bn outsourcing deal with IBM went disastrously wrong
Computing charts the recent history of the ailing deal, with rumours building that the companies are on the cusp of acrimoniously parting company
IBM to 'be gone' from AECOM by Spring, says insider
SLAs regularly missed, staff turnover high and the mood is depressing, an insider at engineering giant AECOM has claimed, as outsourcing woes continue
Set the bar high: Lessons learned from a decade of outsourcing to India
Worldline CIO Ryan Bryers has been on a mission to build a high quality offshore DevOps team at low cost