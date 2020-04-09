Post-Covid-19 tech reconstruction - will there be a new tech political contract?
Will Wallace, Partner at Interel, a European public affairs consultancy, asks how the relationship between big tech and government will change in the post-pandemic world
A good war Business continuity has relied on technology platforms and questions on workforce flexibility have been accelerated. Digital transformation through cloud, automation and data analytics may...
More on Government
Huawei pleads not guilty to new racketeering and fraud charges by US government in 2018 case
Huawei's lawyer told the court that the progress of the case could be delayed due to coronavirus outbreak
Huawei played a significant role in shipping prohibited US equipment to Iran, internal documents indicate
The goods shipped included HP computer equipment as well as software from American software firms
EU unveils 'human centric' artificial intelligence data strategy
New strategy intended to both fuel the development of AI and data-driven business across the EU, as well as to regulate it
Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government must do more to promote diversity in the technology industry
US says 'Five-Eyes' intelligence alliance will remain in place despite Britain's Huawei decision
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confident of US and UK resolving their differences