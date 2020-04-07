How to mitigate the privacy issues of video conferencing platforms
Legal experts from Kemp Little explain what individuals and organisations should do to mitigate some of the many privacy concerns inherent in some of the major video conferencing platforms available today
The raise of video conferencing during Covid-19 crisis A blessing in these uncertain times of social distancing is the ability to stay in touch with family, colleagues and clients through video conferencing...
More on Privacy
Covid-19: the race to create privacy-focused contact tracing tools
As authorities seek technological solutions to the pandemic, experts fear the consequences for civil liberties
UK Supreme Court rules that Morrisons can't be held responsible for 2014 data breach
The company was facing compensation claims from thousands of former and current employees over the security incident
Zoom hit with class-action lawsuit for allegedly sharing user data with Facebook
The lawsuit claims that Zoom has violated the California's Consumer Privacy Act
Hack from Home 'virtual hackathon' aims to kickstart privacy-enhanced apps to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis
Hackathon this weekend is supported by NHSX, Samsung and a number of global universities
Do we really want Palantir embedded in the NHS?
Beware bad policy made in haste because of coronavirus, say campaigners
Back to Top