How rapid advances in quantum computing are reshaping cybersecurity
We must all prepare for the end of public key encryption as we know it
With IBM and Microsoft leading the charge to develop the first fully-functioning and practical quantum computer, Google announcing quantum supremacy last year, and Amazon's recent announcement that it...
More on Security
North Korea-linked Geumseong121 APT group is sending spear-phishing emails to target people interested in North Korean refugees
Fifty malicious domains belonging to the group were seized by Microsoft in December
Russian authorities arrest 25 for running stolen credit card marketplace
Websites trading in stolen debit and credit cards, as well as personal information, have gone dark following raids last week by the FSB
Coming soon, save the date: Deskflix, Computing's online event series
Season One: Empowering the remote working revolution
Working from home, staying secure: 14 Identity & Access Management tools to deal with the coronavirus fallout
With record numbers working remotely during the COVID-19 crisis, CIOs and CISOs must look at how to maintain identity and access securely across a dispersed network
Flaws in Diameter signalling protocol make all 4G networks prone to denial-of-service attacks
The protocol is used to authenticate message and information distribution in 4G networks
Back to Top