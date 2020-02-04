Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?

Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government must do more to promote diversity in the technology industry

Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew
  • Charlotte Allery
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Despite being an inherently innovative and trend-setting sector, reports show that just 22 per centof technology business directors are women and only 19 per cent of the technology workforce are female,...

To continue reading...

More on Law