Facebook and Instagram to hide AI-edited image labels

Claims new approach will better reflect extent to which AI has been used

Facebook and Instagram to hide AI-edited image labels
Facebook and Instagram to hide AI-edited image labels

Meta Platforms is once again adjusting its labelling policy for content on Facebook and Instagram modified or edited using generative AI tools.

Starting this week, the company will no longer prominently display the "AI Info" tag for content that has been "only modified or edited by AI tools." Instead, the label will be hidden within the me...

