Database dust-up: Are Redis users switching to Valkey?

Redis 'playing bait-and-switch'. Valkey is 'the Death Star'

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
A report by database-as-a-service provider Percona has found that 70% of users of the Redis database are looking to move to alternatives, following Redis' move away from the open source model.

In March, the company behind popular Redis database project announced that it was to cease licensing its code with the open source BSD-3 licence in favour of more restrictive "source available" lic...

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed

UK and allies reveal methodology of Russian GRU threat actor Unit 29155

