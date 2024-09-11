Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed

In a total of 79 vulnerabilities patched in September

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed
Image:

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed

Microsoft has resolved a total of 79 vulnerabilities in this month's Patch Tuesday update, including seven critical bugs and four zero days, one of which has been publicly disclosed.

The four zero days are: CVE-2024-43491 (CVSS severity score 9.8 out of 10) a critical Windows Update Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability marked as "exploitation detected" CVE-2024-3801...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Big Tech's datacentre emissions much higher than officially reported

Datacentre

Big Tech's datacentre emissions much higher than officially reported

Actual impact could be more than 600% higher than claimed

clock 17 September 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft partners with StopNCII to scrub revenge porn from Bing

Privacy

Microsoft partners with StopNCII to scrub revenge porn from Bing

But deepfakes remain a challenge

clock 09 September 2024 • 2 min read
CMA clears Microsoft's deal with Inflection AI

Legislation and Regulation

CMA clears Microsoft's deal with Inflection AI

But still calls it a merger

clock 05 September 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Database dust-up: Are Redis users switching to Valkey?

UK and allies reveal methodology of Russian GRU threat actor Unit 29155

Most read
01

Fortinet confirms data breach

16 September 2024 • 2 min read
02

OpenAI unveils new AI model that can mimic human thought processes

16 September 2024 • 2 min read
03

Ransomware targets London branch of China's ICBC

13 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

Facebook and Instagram to hide AI-edited image labels

16 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

IT Essentials: Closing the open source tap

16 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

China refuses to sign agreement on AI control of nuclear weapons
Threats and Risks

China refuses to sign agreement on AI control of nuclear weapons

Global call to maintain human involvement in all nuclear related decisions

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 September 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed
Threats and Risks

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed

In a total of 79 vulnerabilities patched in September

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 11 September 2024 • 2 min read
UK and allies reveal methodology of Russian GRU threat actor Unit 29155
Threats and Risks

UK and allies reveal methodology of Russian GRU threat actor Unit 29155

Group has targeted organisations including governments and critical infrastructure providers for espionage purposes

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 06 September 2024 • 2 min read