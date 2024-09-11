Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed

Microsoft has resolved a total of 79 vulnerabilities in this month's Patch Tuesday update, including seven critical bugs and four zero days, one of which has been publicly disclosed.
The four zero days are: CVE-2024-43491 (CVSS severity score 9.8 out of 10) a critical Windows Update Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability marked as "exploitation detected" CVE-2024-3801...
