Amazon to invest £8 billion in UK datacentres

Brings planned investment to £14b by 2028

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
Amazon to invest £8 billion in UK datacentres

AWS says it will invest £8 billion in building, operating, and maintaining UK datacentres between 2024 and 2028.

That will bring the web giant's total investment in UK datacentres to £11 billion since 2020, and is part of the company's aim to contribute £14 billion to the UK's total GDP before 2028. The co...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Lords seek to regulate automation in public sector

Artificial Intelligence

Lords seek to regulate automation in public sector

Labour has concerns about unregulated AI

clock 11 September 2024 • 3 min read
In the North Sea, data really is the new oil

Big Data and Analytics

In the North Sea, data really is the new oil

And it supports ‘weird and wonderful’ projects, says NSTA CIO

clock 10 September 2024 • 5 min read
IT Essentials: Robots teach, but do students learn?

Artificial Intelligence

IT Essentials: Robots teach, but do students learn?

AI's windfall or downfall?

clock 09 September 2024 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: Closing the open source tap

From enforcer to ally: How the NSTA's approach to data is changing the oil industry

Most read
01

Fortinet confirms data breach

16 September 2024 • 2 min read
02

OpenAI unveils new AI model that can mimic human thought processes

16 September 2024 • 2 min read
03

Ransomware targets London branch of China's ICBC

13 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

Facebook and Instagram to hide AI-edited image labels

16 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Teen arrested over TfL cyberattack

13 September 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Datacentre

Angela Rayner 'calls in' planning refusals for two hyperscale datacentres
Datacentre

Angela Rayner 'calls in' planning refusals for two hyperscale datacentres

Decision welcomed by new Chancellor in her first major speech in role

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 09 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire
Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
New AI datacentre coming to London's Docklands
Datacentre

New AI datacentre coming to London's Docklands

The campus will be built with sustainability in mind

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 21 June 2024 • 1 min read