The Tech Women Celebration 50 is Computing's curated list of some of the most inspirational women working at all levels of tech. Blazing trails for other women into leadership is rightfully celebrated. But in addition to celebrating female leadership, the Tech Women Celebration 50 was designed to provide an opportunity for younger, more junior women to shine.

You can see last year's winners here.

Why should you enter or nominate a friend or colleague? Here are five good reasons:

There are lots of power lists which recognise leadership but far fewer provide a platform for women earlier on in their careers when women face so many challenges. The Tech Women Celebration 50 looks great for your personal brand. It's highly sharable and can act as a great base for a LinkedIn post or other social media. Women working in male dominated industries like tech often report feeling invisible. This is a great way to boost your visibility within your organisation and outside of it. It's really quick to enter. You can use the form below to enter or go directly to this link. It takes about 15 minutes. Shine Theory is a great reason to nominate a colleague. We all benefit from collaborating with talented colleagues. By helping to raise them up we also raise ourselves and ensure our workplace is a place that diverse talent thrives.

Nominations will now close on 30th September so you've got several weeks to nominate yourself or someone you work with.

Winners will be notified by mid October and the full list published by early November.

Good luck!

The Women and Diversity in Tech Festival takes place in London on 5th November. The day will be a celebration of diversity in tech and will bring together a fantastic line-up of speakers and panellists to connect, share stories and inspire. Click here for further details and ticket info.

