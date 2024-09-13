Asian Tech Roundup: Australia's tech crack down

Welcome to Computing's weekly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at new tech legislation in Australia, China's rejection of an international agreement, and Japan's supercomputer ambitions.
Australia New laws are set to be introduced that will make tech platforms like Facebook and X answerable for "seriously harmful" misinformation. The Australian Communications and Media Authorit...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders