Transport for London restricts access to live travel data amid cyberattack

Transport for London (TfL) has temporarily restricted access to live travel data and certain customer services following a cyberattack that began over a week ago
Although public transport services, including the London Underground and buses, continue to operate normally, the decision to restrict data has affected real-time travel updates on travel apps like...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders