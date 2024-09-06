UK and allies reveal methodology of Russian GRU threat actor Unit 29155

Group has targeted organisations including governments and critical infrastructure providers for espionage purposes

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Image:

The UK National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and allied international agencies have pointed the finger at Unit 29155, a unit of Russia's military intelligence service GRU, as being responsible for a campaign of malicious activity targeting government and critical infrastructure organisations around the world.

The NCSC and agencies in the US, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, Australia and Ukraine, revealed the tactics and techniques used by Unit 29155 to carry out cyber ...

Database dust-up: Are Redis users switching to Valkey?

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Four zero day bugs squashed

