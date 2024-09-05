UK signs AI agreement with EU and USA

The three major Western regions developing AI technology have signed the world's first legally binding international treaty.
The USA and UK have signed the European Union's Convention on AI today, which aims to ensure the use of AI systems is fully consistent with human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Officiall...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders