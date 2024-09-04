Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Wipeout of $279 billion a record single-day drop for a US company

Nvidia has still more than doubled in value this year, but investor confidence wobbles aren’t going away.

The record drop came hot on the heels on reports that the US Justice Department had send subpoenas to Nvidia and other chip manufacturers as it investigated potential breaches of US antitrust laws. This brings the prospect of formal antitrust action that little bit closer, and investors appear to have taken note.

Last week, Nvidia's quarterly forecast failed to meet sky high expectations, and the markets reacted accordingly.

Nonetheless, some context is helpful when viewing the most recent price adjustments. At its July record high close, Nvidia had more than doubled in value this year. Recent losses still leaves the manufacturer 118% up on year to date.

Nvidia wasn't the only chip manufacturer recording losses either. Intel shares also dropped by almost 9% after key executives were reported to be preparing a plan for drastic cost cutting. 

Chip manufacturer Broadcom also fell 6.2% ahead of its quarterly report on Thursday and overall the PHLX chip index plummeted 7.75%, its biggest one-day drop since 2020.

The wobbling of investor confidence in the vast quantity of capital investment thrown at anything to do with GenAI also extends beyond chip makers.  

Microsoft and Alphabet have also been trading at reduced levels after resetting investors expectations in their July reports, and August was a tough month for tech stocks.

According to Reuters, BlackRock strategists wrote yesterday: 

"Some recent research has questioned if the revenues from AI alone will eventually justify this wave of capital spending on it. When assessing AI capex by individual companies, investors must consider if they are making the best use of their balance sheets and capital."

BlackRock also recently published one of its "Bottom Line" videos entitled "A stock picker's look beyond AI."

 

 

 

 

