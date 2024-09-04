TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

Not only did the Alternative for Deutschland (AfD) achieve the best results of a far right party since WWII, coming first in the state of Thuringia and winning second place in Saxony, it was young voters that drove much of the gain.

Roland Verwiebe, a professor at the University of Potsdam and one of the coordinators of a project monitoring the activity of German parties on TikTok said to Deutsche Well:

"We believe that the AfD's success on TikTok very likely contributed to the AfD's electoral success. Half of all 16-24-year-olds only get their political information from TikTok. That makes the platform extraordinarily influential."

The AfD, which is classified as an extreme right-wing organisation by German domestic intelligence, secured 37% of the vote in Thuringia and 31% in Saxony. This result should also be viewed alongside the vote share of a newer party, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) which leans right on immigration and left on the economy. In Saxony the combined vote share for these parties stood at approximately 42%.

The centre-left Social democratic Party (SPD) which governs in coalition with other centrist and green parties, took an absolute hammering, managing a 6% vote share in Thuringia and 7% in Saxony.

This data looks similar to that generated in the European elections in June when the AfD beat all of the coalition parties in the 16 – 24 age group of voters, coming second to the conservatives with 16% of the total vote share.

The researchers in Potsdam have shared the results of an analysis which suggests that in the weeks leading up to the vote, AfD-related content reached a much larger audience on TikTok than content related to other political parties.

Researchers created 30 fictitious TikTok profiles of users born in 2006 and living in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, where a state election will take place later this month. They then analysed more than 75,000 videos that appeared in their feeds during the weeks leading up to the elections.

On average, they found that users were shown nine videos per week with AfD content — compared to just over one video per week related to the center-right Christian Democratic Union (or the BSW) and significantly less content related to any other party.

At the same time, the researchers observed that the number of videos appearing in user feeds did not match the volume of content created.

"The SPD, for example, produced more videos than the AfD in the eight weeks before the state elections," said Verwiebe. "But the party's videos were barely played in users' feeds."

Why is this happening? According to Verwiebe, it could be because the majority of AfD candidates are active on TikTok, and because the party has managed to recruit a well connected network of right wing influencers to share the content.

The researchers also noted the wide variety of pro-AfD content. It's not all political speeches or rabble rousing clips. These are there of course, but the party also cranks out emotional content that plays on anti-immigration sentiment and seemingly non-political content like travel or cooking.

Political analysts have attributed the AfD's rising popularity among young voters, at least in part, to the skill with which the AfD utilises the platform. This group of reasearchers stopped short of stating that the TikTok algorithm boosted far-right content, but other researchers analysing the EU election results did conclude that this was the case.

"The AfD has mastered the entertaining nature of TikTok," Verwiebe said. "They have understood the TikTok playbook very well."

Similar trends were observed during the UK election by people such as the BBC's Marianna Spring. Content posted by Nigel Farage's account had more views and engagement than that generated by any other candidate, and by a significant margin. In particular, Farage targeted young men who, all the data suggests, seem to drifting much further to the right politically, culturally and socially than young women.

Whilst support for Reform was still much stronger in older voters, the party did attract more young voters that the Conservative party managed, with 11% of 18 – 24 year olds voting Reform, and 5% of the same age group for the Conservatives.