Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

It marks the largest GDPR fine imposed on the company to date, surpassing previous sanctions imposed by other European regulators, including those in Italy, France, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

Clearview AI, known for its extensive database of 30 billion images scraped from the internet without users' consent, was found to have unlawfully processed the personal data of Dutch citizens.

The investigation, which began in March 2023 following complaints from three individuals, revealed that Clearview AI had failed to comply with data access requests as mandated by the GDPR. These requests allow EU residents to obtain a copy of their personal data or demand its deletion-rights that Clearview AI reportedly ignored.

The DPA noted that Clearview AI's practice of building a database using people's biometric data, such as unique facial recognition codes, lacked a valid legal basis. It added that biometric data, similar to fingerprints, are subject to stringent protections under the GDPR.

"Facial recognition is a highly intrusive technology, that you cannot simply unleash on anyone in the world," Dutch DPA chairman Aleid Wolfsen said.

"If there is a photo of you on the Internet – and doesn't that apply to all of us? – then you can end up in the database of Clearview and be tracked. This is not a doom scenario from a scary film. Nor is it something that could only be done in China."

The regulator criticised Clearview AI for its transparency failures, noting that the company did not inform individuals whose data it had collected.

In addition to the €30.5 million fine, the DPA has issued an order for Clearview AI to cease its GDPR violations immediately. Should the company fail to comply, it faces an additional penalty of up to €5.1 million, bringing the potential total to €35.6 million.

The regulator said Clearview AI has not objected to the decision, meaning the company cannot appeal the fine.

Clearview AI's chief legal officer, Jack Mulcaire, dismissed the penalty as unenforceable. Mulcaire said the company is not subject to the GDPR as it does not have a business presence in the Netherlands or the EU, nor does it serve clients in those regions.

Mulcaire described the decision as "unlawful, devoid of due process, and unenforceable."

However, the DPA dismissed the claim, stating that GDPR has extraterritorial scope, meaning that the regulation applies to the processing of EU residents' personal data, regardless of where that processing occurs.

The regulator has also issued a warning to Dutch organisations considering the use of Clearview AI's services. Wolfsen cautioned that any Dutch entities found using the privacy law-breaking technology would face significant penalties.

"Clearview breaks the law, and this makes using the services of Clearview illegal," Wolfsen stated.

The Dutch DPA further warned that Clearview AI's directors could be held personally liable for the GDPR violations if it is found that they were aware of the issues and failed to take action to address them.

The fine imposed on Clearview AI is the latest in a series of penalties levied against companies that have violated the GDPR.

Last month, the Dutch DPA fined ride-hailing giant Uber with a €290 million (£245 million) fine, for transferring EU citizens' data to servers in the USA. The investigation found that Uber had failed to adequately safeguard the data of its European drivers.

The company denied the allegations and said it would appeal the decision.

Computing says:

The Netherlands joins a long list of countries who have tried and failed to get a response from Clearview. Mulcaire's response is the company's classic line, but holds no actual water; if my legal counsel gave me this advice, I would fire them. It's a shocking - and, presumably, purposeful - misreading of the GDPR, which applies to anyone processing EU citizens' data. Whether you have a presence in Europe or not makes no difference, and the DPA was right to dismiss this shoddy defence.

If Clearview continues to follow its past form, it will now ignore all further attempts to interact or pursue it for fines.