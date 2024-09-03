Liverpool City Region HDD project trials new Open RAN at Salt & Tar Festival

An innovative digital project has conducted the first trial of new technologies that aims to address the issue of poor digital connectivity in busy settings.
The Liverpool City Region HDD Project is using Open RAN technology in a private network, an emerging telecommunications network architecture that has been shown to enable low-cost, power efficient ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders