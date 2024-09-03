Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Nvidia's market value decreased by 7.7% to $2.92 trillion

The market values of major technology firms took a significant hit in August, driven by escalating concerns over the costs of AI infrastructure and the rising threat of a recession.

As AI development continues to accelerate, the associated infrastructure expenses have become a growing burden for these companies, making them particularly vulnerable in the face of potential mark...

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Finance

Wipeout of $279 billion a record single-day drop for a US company

clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read
Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

Government

AI? Education? Why not both?

clock 04 September 2024 • 6 min read
Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

Artificial Intelligence

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

Wipeout of $279 billion a record single-day drop for a US company

Penny Horwood
clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read
Technology index fell 3.6% last week

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 August 2024 • 3 min read
Another round of funding may be needed to keep it afloat

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read