School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

David Game College in London is set to open the UK's first classroom taught entirely by AI technology.
Beginning this month, the private school will offer GCSE students a learning experience completely devoid of human teachers. "From September 2024, David Game College will be piloting an alternat...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders