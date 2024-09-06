Asian Tech Roundup: India threatens Wikipedia

Welcome to Computing's weekly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at a the Delhi High Court's threat to close Wikipedia's operations in India over non-compliance, China's easy access to advanced AI, and Telegram's problems in South Korea.
Australia AI is worse than humans at summarising documents, a study by Australia's corporate regulator the Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has found. Source Australia will introd...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders