Amazon's paid Alexa will be powered by Anthropic's Claude AI

A paid version of Amazon's voice assistant, "Remarkable Alexa," will be powered by Claude AI when it's launched this year.
As reported by Reuters, the decision comes amid concerns that Amazon's own in-house AI technology is insufficient. It allegedly struggled with language processing and effectively responding to user...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders