Amazon's paid Alexa will be powered by Anthropic's Claude AI

Amazon's own AI tech wasn't up to scratch

clock • 2 min read
Amazon's paid Alexa will be powered by Anthropic's Claude AI

A paid version of Amazon's voice assistant, "Remarkable Alexa," will be powered by Claude AI when it's launched this year.

As reported by Reuters, the decision comes amid concerns that Amazon's own in-house AI technology is insufficient. It allegedly struggled with language processing and effectively responding to user...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

Government

Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

AI? Education? Why not both?

clock 04 September 2024 • 6 min read
Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Finance

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Nvidia's market value decreased by 7.7% to $2.92 trillion

clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?
Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

Computing Staff
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom
Artificial Intelligence

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

The programme has sparked debate

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 September 2024 • 4 min read
Google launches new image generation model with improved capabilities and safeguards
Artificial Intelligence

Google launches new image generation model with improved capabilities and safeguards

Previous version was criticised for historical inaccuracies in generated images

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 August 2024 • 2 min read