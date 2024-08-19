UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Sir Robert Chote, Head of the UK Statistics Authority, has criticised the current practice of keeping data siloed, arguing that it hinders the potential for valuable insights and policy improvements.

In an op-ed for The Observer, Chote said data sharing during the COVID-19 pandemic was a success, enabling targeted vaccination campaigns and other crucial interventions.

"During the pandemic, the sense of national emergency provided an urgent impetus for sharing data. This enabled valuable insights, such as identifying where to target communication campaigns to increase vaccine uptake. But since then, the system has not fully capitalised on similar opportunities," he said.

Chote noted that opportunities for data sharing exist across various government departments but are often overlooked due to concerns about privacy and potential reputational risks.

In its 2024 state of the statistical system report, the Office for Statistics Regulation (OSR) highlighted the increasing challenges facing the UK's statistical system, including financial constraints and declining survey response rates. Moreover, the decentralised nature of the system can lead to missed opportunities.

Despite these challenges, the OSR found that statisticians are making innovative use of administrative data to address complex questions.

The Better Outcomes through Linked Data programme demonstrated the power of data sharing by revealing a tenfold higher suicide rate among offenders with alcohol or drug problems. By combining data from multiple departments, the programme identified opportunities to reduce these deaths through faster access to treatment.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has also taken steps to incorporate private sector data into its official figures. By using anonymised data from supermarket scanners, car sales and train fares, the ONS has gained valuable insights into inflation and consumer behaviour.

However, Chote warned that such examples remain too rare, as departments often prioritise avoiding potential risks over the benefits of data sharing. He also expressed concerns about the increasing difficulty and cost of conducting household surveys due to response rates and budget constraints.

Despite those challenges, the research shows that the public is generally supportive of data sharing, provided they are informed about its use and privacy protections.

Sir Chote said a strong political leadership is needed to drive the change, arguing that "the decision to concentrate responsibility for data and digital policy in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology" is a positive step in the right direction.

"A new government has a fresh opportunity to set expectations across Whitehall and the broader public sector and to drive a data-sharing revolution. If it is serious about being "mission-led" – defining and pursuing objectives that span departmental boundaries – seizing this great opportunity will be all the more important," he added.

Ed Humpherson, Director General of Regulation, said last month: "On data sharing and linkage, the forces of inertia continue to overwhelm the forces of progress. Leadership, including political leadership, is needed to make data sharing across government the rule, rather than exception. The Government should start by thinking about how data can support the development and delivery of its policies and then support the removal of barriers to deliver these objectives."