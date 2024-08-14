Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days

Nine critical flaws also patched

John Leonard
clock • 5 min read
Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days
Image:

Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days

Microsoft's August Patch Tuesday features fixes for 90 flaws, including with six of them actively exploited.

These include elevation of privileges (EoP), remote code execution (RCE) and information disclosure  vulnerabilities. Actively exploited zero days The actively exploited zero-day vulnerabiliti...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
CrowdStrike rebuffs Delta's legal threats

Law

CrowdStrike rebuffs Delta's legal threats

'Strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed wilful misconduct'

clock 06 August 2024 • 3 min read
CrowdStrike unlikely to be liable for damages against Delta Airlines, analyst

Law

CrowdStrike unlikely to be liable for damages against Delta Airlines, analyst

However, more companies expected to consider legal action against CrowdStrike

clock 01 August 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft apologises for widespread outage

Corporate

Microsoft apologises for widespread outage

Caused by failed DDoS response

clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta
Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

But social media giant remains vigilant about evolving risks posed by AI

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 August 2024 • 3 min read
Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover
Threats and Risks

Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover

App intended to enable demo mode for stores has deep OS permissions

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read
Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days
Threats and Risks

Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days

Nine critical flaws also patched

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 August 2024 • 5 min read