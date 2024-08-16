Asian Tech Roundup: China adds export restrictions as UK and India seek a minerals deal

Welcome to Computing's weekly roundup of tech news in Asia. This time we look at global geopolitics over essential minerals, a cyberattack on an Australian gold miner, another strike at Samsung, and Starlink heading for Sri Lanka
Australia Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining was hit by a cyber attack this week. It gave few details but said that the security breach had been contained. Source Australia's cor...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders