Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers

Forcibly installs malicious browser extensions and alters core browser files

clock • 3 min read
Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers
Image:

Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers

A new analysis from cybersecurity firm ReasonLabs has uncovered a significant and ongoing malware campaign targeting Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users.

The campaign has compromised over 300,000 systems worldwide by forcibly installing malicious browser extensions and altering core browser files on Windows systems. The attack also enables cyberc...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover

Threats and Risks

Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover

App intended to enable demo mode for stores has deep OS permissions

clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read
Google Chrome to let users directly pay websites they enjoy

Web

Google Chrome to let users directly pay websites they enjoy

Suggests implementation of W3Cs nascent Web Monetization feature is on its way

clock 08 August 2024 • 3 min read
CrowdStrike updates caused Linux outages in April

Business Software

CrowdStrike updates caused Linux outages in April

But they went unnoticed

clock 22 July 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta
Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

But social media giant remains vigilant about evolving risks posed by AI

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 August 2024 • 3 min read
Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover
Threats and Risks

Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover

App intended to enable demo mode for stores has deep OS permissions

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read
Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days
Threats and Risks

Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days

Nine critical flaws also patched

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 August 2024 • 5 min read