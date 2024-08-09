UK opens probe into Amazon's AI alliance with Anthropic

Amazon's multi-billion dollar investment in AI startup Anthropic is facing increased regulatory scrutiny in the UK.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched the first phase of an investigation to assess whether the partnership could harm UK competition. The CMA's decision [pdf] comes after a p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders