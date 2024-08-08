CrowdStrike contracts external security to evaluate Falcon tool

The platform was at the heart of last month's massive outage

Crowdstrike has employed two external security companies to review its Falcon tool, the agent-based platform at the heart of last month’s massive IT outage.

The company announced the news in its post-incident report, where it says the independent firms will "conduct [a] further review of the Falcon sensor code for both security and quality assurance." ...

