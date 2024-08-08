CrowdStrike contracts external security to evaluate Falcon tool

Crowdstrike has employed two external security companies to review its Falcon tool, the agent-based platform at the heart of last month’s massive IT outage.
The company announced the news in its post-incident report, where it says the independent firms will "conduct [a] further review of the Falcon sensor code for both security and quality assurance." ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders