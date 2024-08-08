Big AI names weigh in to endorse California's AI act

Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, Lawrence Lessig and Stuart Russell sign joint letter

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Image:

Four distinguished professors of AI and law, Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, Lawrence Lessig and Stuart Russell have co-authored a letter urging California lawmakers to support the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act.

As first reported by Time, the letter argues that the next generation of AI systems poses severe risks if unregulated and that the bill is a necessary first step toward responsible development. ...

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

