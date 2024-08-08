Big AI names weigh in to endorse California's AI act

Four distinguished professors of AI and law, Yoshua Bengio, Geoffrey Hinton, Lawrence Lessig and Stuart Russell have co-authored a letter urging California lawmakers to support the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act.
As first reported by Time, the letter argues that the next generation of AI systems poses severe risks if unregulated and that the bill is a necessary first step toward responsible development. ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders