Google Chrome to let users directly pay websites they enjoy

Google is set to redefine how users interact with online content through a new feature called Web Monetization, which will be integrated into its Chrome browser.
The system aims to streamline micropayments, enabling users to directly support their favourite websites while consuming content. Traditional online revenue models heavily rely on advertising an...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders