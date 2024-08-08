Google Chrome to let users directly pay websites they enjoy

Suggests implementation of W3Cs nascent Web Monetization feature is on its way

clock • 3 min read
Google Chrome to let users directly pay websites they enjoy
Image:

Google Chrome to let users directly pay websites they enjoy

Google is set to redefine how users interact with online content through a new feature called Web Monetization, which will be integrated into its Chrome browser.

The system aims to streamline micropayments, enabling users to directly support their favourite websites while consuming content. Traditional online revenue models heavily rely on advertising an...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers

Threats and Risks

Malware campaign hijacks hundreds of thousands of browsers

Forcibly installs malicious browser extensions and alters core browser files

clock 12 August 2024 • 3 min read
Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Corporate

Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Alleges a concerted boycott of the platform

clock 07 August 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Clarity versus crapification

Corporate

IT Essentials: Clarity versus crapification

What do you actually do?

clock 21 July 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Web

Google underplaying risk of compromised extensions to Chrome
Web

Google underplaying risk of compromised extensions to Chrome

Compromised extensions affect almost 350 million users globally

Graeme Burton
clock 25 June 2024 • 3 min read
Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3
Web

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Manifest V3 cuts off access to remotely hosted code, a feature used by some ad blockers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 June 2024 • 2 min read
Small browser market share surges post-Digital Markets Act
Web

Small browser market share surges post-Digital Markets Act

Some browsers' share is up 250%

Dev Kundaliya
clock 11 April 2024 • 3 min read