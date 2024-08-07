AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio joins UK's Safeguarded AI programme

Yoshua Bengio, a Turing Award winner considered to be one of the founders of modern AI, has joined the board of the 'Safeguarded AI' project, funded by the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), as its scientific director.
"We're excited to welcome Professor Yoshua Bengio as scientific director for Safeguarded AI, supporting the work led by programme director ‘davidad' Dalrymple," ARIA posted on a blog. "Yoshua's...
