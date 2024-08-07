AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio joins UK's Safeguarded AI programme

Seeks to develop quantitative safety guarantees for AI

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Yoshua Bengio. Source: Maryse Boyce, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia
Image:

Yoshua Bengio. Source: Maryse Boyce, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia

Yoshua Bengio, a Turing Award winner considered to be one of the founders of modern AI, has joined the board of the 'Safeguarded AI' project, funded by the UK's Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA), as its scientific director.

"We're excited to welcome Professor Yoshua Bengio as scientific director for Safeguarded AI, supporting the work led by programme director ‘davidad' Dalrymple," ARIA posted on a blog.  "Yoshua's...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
UK's AI bill will focus on foundation models

Legislation and Regulation

UK's AI bill will focus on foundation models

Putting voluntary commitments into law

clock 05 August 2024 • 2 min read
BCS calls for publication of ethical AI policies and improved cybersecurity

Government

BCS calls for publication of ethical AI policies and improved cybersecurity

Separate open letter from good governance advocates offers support in the rebuilding of trust in government

clock 16 July 2024 • 3 min read
SAS: If we can't bridge the AI trust gap, we're going nowhere

Artificial Intelligence

SAS: If we can't bridge the AI trust gap, we're going nowhere

Josefin Rosén, principal trustworthy AI specialist, on the importance of clarity

clock 13 June 2024 • 4 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies
Artificial Intelligence

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Stability AI, Midjourney, DeviantArt and Runway AI accused of copyright violations

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 15 August 2024 • 2 min read
AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio joins UK's Safeguarded AI programme
Artificial Intelligence

AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio joins UK's Safeguarded AI programme

Seeks to develop quantitative safety guarantees for AI

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 August 2024 • 2 min read
OpenAI co-founders Schulman and Brockman quit, take extended leave
Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI co-founders Schulman and Brockman quit, take extended leave

Meanwhile Musk is suing again

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 06 August 2024 • 3 min read