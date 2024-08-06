OpenAI co-founders Schulman and Brockman quit, take extended leave

Meanwhile Musk is suing again

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
OpenAI co-founders Schulman and Brockman quit, take extended leave
Image:

OpenAI co-founders Schulman and Brockman quit, take extended leave

John Schulman, a co-founder of OpenAI, has left the company for rival AI startup, Anthropic.

In a post on X, Schulman cited a desire to focus more on AI alignment and hands-on technical work, adding that he was not leaving OpenAI due to a lack of focus on alignment (ensuring AI evolves to ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Search

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

But blocking Googlebot isn't an option

clock 19 August 2024 • 3 min read
Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

But social media giant remains vigilant about evolving risks posed by AI

clock 18 August 2024 • 3 min read
Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Artificial Intelligence

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Stability AI, Midjourney, DeviantArt and Runway AI accused of copyright violations

clock 15 August 2024 • 2 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Artificial Intelligence

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies
Artificial Intelligence

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Stability AI, Midjourney, DeviantArt and Runway AI accused of copyright violations

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 15 August 2024 • 2 min read
AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio joins UK's Safeguarded AI programme
Artificial Intelligence

AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio joins UK's Safeguarded AI programme

Seeks to develop quantitative safety guarantees for AI

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 07 August 2024 • 2 min read
The UK government must widen scope of AI bill before innovation flatlines
Artificial Intelligence

The UK government must widen scope of AI bill before innovation flatlines

UK's approach risks damaging user trust

Dan Thomson
clock 06 August 2024 • 3 min read