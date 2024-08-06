'Google is a monopolist' US judge says in landmark antitrust ruling

The company has systematically used its market power to crush rivals

3 min read


A US district judge has declared Google a monopolist that has illegally stifled competition to maintain its dominance in the search engine market.

The decision, handed down on Monday, marks a significant victory for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and could lead to far-reaching consequences for the tech giant. US district judge Amit Meh...

