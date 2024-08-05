UK's AI bill will focus on foundation models

Tech secretary Peter Kyle has told tech firms upcoming AI legislation will not become a sprawling “Christmas tree bill."
Instead, it will more narrowly concern itself with the most advanced AI models, focusing exclusively on two things: making existing voluntary agreements between tech firms and the government legall...
