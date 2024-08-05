British submarine software outsourced to Russia, Belarus

A major security lapse involving the development of software for Britain's nuclear submarine fleet has sparked calls for a sweeping review of the country's defence supply chain.
The Telegraph has revealed that portions of the software were designed by engineers in Russia and Belarus, violating strict Ministry of Defence (MoD) security protocols. The software, intended f...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders