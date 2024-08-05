British submarine software outsourced to Russia, Belarus

Experts warn code could be exploited to target the UK's naval capabilities

clock • 3 min read
British submarine software outsourced to Russia, Belarus

A major security lapse involving the development of software for Britain's nuclear submarine fleet has sparked calls for a sweeping review of the country's defence supply chain.

The Telegraph has revealed that portions of the software were designed by engineers in Russia and Belarus, violating strict Ministry of Defence (MoD) security protocols. The software, intended f...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

But social media giant remains vigilant about evolving risks posed by AI

clock 18 August 2024 • 3 min read
CrowdStrike contracts external security to evaluate Falcon tool

Corporate

CrowdStrike contracts external security to evaluate Falcon tool

The platform was at the heart of last month's massive outage

clock 08 August 2024 • 2 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta
Threats and Risks

Russia's AI-powered election interference efforts stalled, says Meta

But social media giant remains vigilant about evolving risks posed by AI

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 August 2024 • 3 min read
Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover
Threats and Risks

Hidden Android app exposes millions of Pixel phones to takeover

App intended to enable demo mode for stores has deep OS permissions

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 August 2024 • 3 min read
Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days
Threats and Risks

Busy Microsoft Patch Tuesday fixes six actively exploited zero days

Nine critical flaws also patched

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 14 August 2024 • 5 min read