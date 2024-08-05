European tech stocks take a hit amid US growth worries

Technology index fell 3.6% last week

clock • 3 min read
European tech stocks take a hit amid US growth worries
Image:

European tech stocks take a hit amid US growth worries

European stock markets experienced a sharp downturn on Friday amid growing concerns about a US recession.

The tech sector was particularly hard hit, with investors speculating that economic troubles in the US would expand to a global economic slowdown. As a result, major indices - and shares in key tec...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Corporate

Musk's X sues advertisers for not advertising

Alleges a concerted boycott of the platform

clock 07 August 2024 • 3 min read
Intel to cut 15,000 jobs in desperate cost-cutting bid

Corporate

Intel to cut 15,000 jobs in desperate cost-cutting bid

CEO Pat Gelsinger cites missed revenue targets and the company's inability to capitalise on AI trends

clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
Intel planning to cut thousands of jobs, report

Corporate

Intel planning to cut thousands of jobs, report

Seeks to rebound from earnings slump

clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Finance

ChatGPT maker OpenAI could lose $5bn in 2024, report
Finance

ChatGPT maker OpenAI could lose $5bn in 2024, report

Another round of funding may be needed to keep it afloat

Dev Kundaliya
clock 26 July 2024 • 2 min read
Raspberry Pi announces plans to go public on London Stock Exchange
Finance

Raspberry Pi announces plans to go public on London Stock Exchange

The news comes as a welcome relief for the LSE

Dev Kundaliya
clock 16 May 2024 • 2 min read
Cybersecurity Festival 2024: Four ways to cut your cyber insurance premiums
Finance

Cybersecurity Festival 2024: Four ways to cut your cyber insurance premiums

Certifications mean nothing without action

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 May 2024 • 4 min read