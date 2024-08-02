NCSC to revamp cyber defence services

Will only deliver solutions where the market is not able to

John Leonard
clock • 3 min read
Image:

The UK National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) is to revamp its Active Cyber Defence services to take account of advances made in the commercial cybersecurity sector, as well as changes to the threat landscape.

NCSC, part of GCHQ, provides advice and support to government organisations businesses and individuals on cyber security.  What is ACD? Launched in 2016, NCSC's ACD is a suite of services deve...

John Leonard
