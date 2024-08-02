NCSC to revamp cyber defence services

The UK National Cybersecurity Centre (NCSC) is to revamp its Active Cyber Defence services to take account of advances made in the commercial cybersecurity sector, as well as changes to the threat landscape.
NCSC, part of GCHQ, provides advice and support to government organisations businesses and individuals on cyber security. What is ACD? Launched in 2016, NCSC's ACD is a suite of services deve...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders