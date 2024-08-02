UK police take down major online fraud platform

Russian Coms is thought to have affected approximately 170,000 people in the UK alone

John Leonard
2 min read
The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) has shut down Russian Coms, a call-spoofing platform, with support from international law enforcement authorities.

Russian Coms is thought to have affected approximately 170,000 people in the UK alone, with losses amounting to tens of millions of pounds. The platform enabled criminals to disguise their ident...

Judge upholds class action copyright case against AI image generation companies

Why Apple's homomorphic encryption is a big deal

