Intel to cut 15,000 jobs in desperate cost-cutting bid

CEO Pat Gelsinger cites missed revenue targets and the company's inability to capitalise on AI trends

Intel has announced sweeping job cuts, affecting approximately 15,000 employees.

The move, revealed on Thursday, represents a 15% reduction of its workforce and is part of a broader strategy to cut costs by $10 billion by 2025 to reverse its declining fortunes. CEO Pat Gelsi...

