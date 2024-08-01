Meta revenues grow strongly in Q2

But it's not because of AI

Tom Allen
2 min read
Meta revenues grow strongly in Q2

Meta, parent company of Facebook, has released a robust Q2 earnings report with revenue up 22% year-on-year.

It was Meta's fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growing more than 20%, with much of the growth coming from ad operations. Overall, Meta reported $39 billion revenue (up 22%) and $13.46 billi...

