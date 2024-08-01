Record-breaking $75 million ransom paid to cyber gang

Almost double the previous record

clock • 3 min read
Record-breaking $75 million ransom paid to cyber gang

A Fortune 50 company was forced to pay a $75 million ransom to the Dark Angels ransomware gang earlier this year, marking a new record in the world of cybercrime.

The unprecedented payment, confirmed by both Zscaler ThreatLabz and Chainalysis, dwarfs the previous record of $40 million, which insurance giant CNA paid to Evil Corp. "In early 2024, ThreatLab...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Judge orders NHS hackers to unmask and hand back data

Law

Judge orders NHS hackers to unmask and hand back data

Not an empty gesture

clock 16 August 2024 • 2 min read
NHS software supplier faces £6m fine

Legislation and Regulation

NHS software supplier faces £6m fine

Cyberattack in 2022 caused weeks of strain

clock 07 August 2024 • 1 min read
UK police take down major online fraud platform

Threats and Risks

UK police take down major online fraud platform

Russian Coms is thought to have affected approximately 170,000 people in the UK alone

clock 02 August 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Trump campaign reports email hack
Hacking

Trump campaign reports email hack

Suggests Iranian involvement as 2024 election heats up

Dev Kundaliya
clock 12 August 2024 • 3 min read
Electoral Commission reprimanded for massive data breach
Hacking

Electoral Commission reprimanded for massive data breach

Hackers accessed sensitive voter information of 40 million people

Dev Kundaliya
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach
Hacking

Pentagon contractor Leidos hit by data breach

Internal documents leaked on cybercrime forum

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 July 2024 • 2 min read