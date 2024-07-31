CMA investigates Google-Anthropic partnership

Comes amid growing concerns about AI competition

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
The Competition and Markets Authority is gathering information to decide whether Alphabet's investment in AI company Anthropic constitutes a merger.

Following the trend of Big Tech firms backing smaller AI innovators, Alphabet - parent company of Google - invested about $2 billion in Anthropic last October. That's in addition to a $300 million ...

