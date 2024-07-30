French internet attacked during Olympics

The incident, which occurred around 2:15 am local time, targeted long-distance cables and impacted several telecommunications operators, including major providers like Free.

"Last night, our telecommunications operators were affected by damage in several départements," said outgoing junior minister for digital affairs Marina Ferrari.

"I condemn these cowardly and irresponsible acts."

Overall, nine departments (regions) were affected, including Ardèche, Bouches-du-Rhône, Hérault, Aude, Drôme, Vaucluse, Marne, Meuse and Oise.

A spokesman for Olympics telecom partner Orange SA told Bloomberg that the Olympic Games, and Paris' internet connectivity, remained unaffected.

Telecoms giant SFR reported five severed lines and said it was working to restore services. The carrier is using alternative routes to maintain customer service, although this redirection may result in slower speeds.

Other carriers, including Iliad's Free and Netalis, also experienced outages and are implementing backup systems to minimise impact.

Voici une photo de l'un des câbles coupés cette nuit...



Nous sommes pleinement solidaires avec nos confrères opérateurs touchés. C'est inacceptable.



Netalis déposera plainte bien évidemment dès que possible dans les prochains jours. @lauredlr @Marina_Ferrari @GDarmanin pic.twitter.com/D8zqa2l72e — Nicolas Guillaume (@nguillam) July 29, 2024

French cloud provider OVHcloud is rerouting traffic after the cable cuts caused slower connections between Europe and Asia.

With France on high alert due to the Olympics, authorities are investigating both the latest cable cuts and the previous rail attacks.

The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office is coordinating with regional counterparts to identify potential suspects and motives.

The French Telecom Federation has called for stricter penalties for attacks on telecom infrastructure. The federation's head, Romain Bonenfant, said it was a challenging task to protect vast networks spread across the country.

"We advocate for France reinforcing criminal sanctions for vandalism on telecom infrastructure, which should be put at the same level as vandalism on energy infrastructure," Bonenfant said.

"Telecom infrastructure, like the railways, covers kilometres across the whole territory — you can't put surveillance on every part of it."

With tens of thousands of police and military personnel deployed for the Olympics, the French government is under immense pressure to protect critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of citizens and visitors alike.

The broader impact of the internet outages remains to be seen, but experts warn such attacks can have far-reaching consequences for businesses, emergency services and daily life.

A coordinated arson attack on Friday caused significant disruptions to large sections of the French rail network.

France's national rail operator, SNCF, announced on Sunday that it had completed repairs to the infrastructure damaged in the attack.

The sabotage, which authorities have described as a deliberate attempt to paralyse high-speed TGV lines running to and from Paris, affected hundreds of thousands of passengers.

On Sunday, an individual described as an "ultra-left militant" was arrested in connection with the sabotage.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin characterised the attacks as "very deliberate" and targeted. He suggested a possible link to the far-left, but cautioned that further investigation is needed to determine the full extent of the involvement.