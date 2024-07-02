CocoaPods: Almost every Apple device vulnerable to flaws in dependency manager

CocoaPods, an open-source dependency manager used in over three million applications, has been found to contain several vulnerabilities that could allow malicious actors to claim ownership of thousands of unclaimed "pods" (libraries) and insert malicious code into many popular iOS and macOS apps, according to a report by EVA Security.
So ubiquitous is CocoaPods that, by exploiting these vulnerabilities, an attacker could potentially infect almost every Apple device, the researchers said. CocoaPods is a dependency manager for ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders