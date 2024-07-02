Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI CEO, has sparked controversy with bold statements about copyright and the use of online content for training AI systems.
In a recent interview with CNBC, Suleyman said that publicly available web content is essentially "freeware" that can be freely copied and used by anyone for any purpose. Suleyman defended the p...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders