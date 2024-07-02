Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Says web content is 'freeware' for training AI

clock • 3 min read
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft's AI CEO, has sparked controversy with bold statements about copyright and the use of online content for training AI systems.

In a recent interview with CNBC, Suleyman said that publicly available web content is essentially "freeware" that can be freely copied and used by anyone for any purpose. Suleyman defended the p...

You may also like
Election special, with Mark Ridley - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Government

Election special, with Mark Ridley - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

What does Labour's majority mean for the tech sector?

clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Corporate

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

The company acknowledged 'organisational and workforce adjustments' as a standard practice

clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Datacentre

Microsoft to build hyperscale datacentre in Yorkshire

Inks £106 million land deal with real estate group Harworth

clock 04 July 2024 • 2 min read
Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content
Microsoft AI chief makes questionable claims about copyright and online content

Says web content is 'freeware' for training AI

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 July 2024 • 3 min read
YouTube in talks with record companies to license music for AI-powered song generator
YouTube in talks with record companies to license music for AI-powered song generator

Despite the sums on offer, artists unconvinced

Graeme Burton
clock 27 June 2024 • 2 min read
UK needs system to record AI misuse and mistakes, says thinktank
UK needs system to record AI misuse and mistakes, says thinktank

Current system is piecemeal and lacks an effective reporting framework

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 26 June 2024 • 2 min read