Remote access firm TeamViewer hit by Russian intelligence cyberattack

The intrusion was restricted to internal systems, company says

clock • 2 min read
Remote access firm TeamViewer hit by Russian intelligence cyberattack
Image:

Remote access firm TeamViewer hit by Russian intelligence cyberattack

TeamViewer, the German software company behind the widely used remote access and management tool of the same name, disclosed on Thursday that it detected a suspicious activity within its internal IT environment on 26th June.

The company said it immediately activated its security protocols and launched an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. TeamViewer emphasised that the intrusion was contained with...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Cyber? We can't get the staff say UK IT leaders

Security

Cyber? We can't get the staff say UK IT leaders

'Just having some more bodies in the team would be useful'

clock 05 July 2024 • 3 min read
Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Hacking

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Group says it carried out a penetration test 'with post-payment'

clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Threats and Risks

Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Exploits weaknesses in two key components

clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Hacking

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres
Hacking

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Group says it carried out a penetration test 'with post-payment'

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft notifies more customers their emails were accessed by Russian hackers
Hacking

Microsoft notifies more customers their emails were accessed by Russian hackers

More bad news on Microsoft security

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 July 2024 • 3 min read
Lockbit claim to have hacked the Federal Reserve exposed as a lie
Hacking

Lockbit claim to have hacked the Federal Reserve exposed as a lie

Russia-linked hacking gang posted data stolen from elsewhere

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 27 June 2024 • 2 min read