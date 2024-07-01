Remote access firm TeamViewer hit by Russian intelligence cyberattack

TeamViewer, the German software company behind the widely used remote access and management tool of the same name, disclosed on Thursday that it detected a suspicious activity within its internal IT environment on 26th June.
The company said it immediately activated its security protocols and launched an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. TeamViewer emphasised that the intrusion was contained with...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders