Labour plans to make tech giants liable for reimbursing victims of online fraud, report

Banks have said it's unfair they should bear burden of crimes propagated through tech platforms

clock • 3 min read
Labour plans to make tech giants liable to reimburse victims of online fraud, report
Image:

Labour plans to make tech giants liable to reimburse victims of online fraud, report

The Labour Party has drafted a proposal to hold technology companies accountable for compensating victims of online fraud, signalling a significant shift from existing regulations that place the onus on banks.

Labour's planned move comes in response to mounting criticism from the financial sector and seeks to address the increasing prevalence of authorised push payment (APP) fraud. The annual cost of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Election special, with Mark Ridley - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Government

Election special, with Mark Ridley - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

What does Labour's majority mean for the tech sector?

clock 05 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft can't guarantee UK data sovereignty

Police

Microsoft can't guarantee UK data sovereignty

UK policing data may be transferred overseas

clock 24 June 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Party manifestos are a miss for tech

Government

IT Essentials: Party manifestos are a miss for tech

The industry needs more than vague promises

clock 17 June 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Hackers apologise after crippling Indonesia's datacentres

Microsoft cuts more jobs, settles lawsuit

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Threats and Risks

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research
Threats and Risks

Passkey implementations by Google, Amazon, Microsoft vulnerable to AitM attacks, research

Attackers can proxy login pages removing mention of passkeys and prompting users to resort to passwords, finds eSentire

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 04 July 2024 • 4 min read
Cobalt Strike servers disrupted in major cybercrime operation
Threats and Risks

Cobalt Strike servers disrupted in major cybercrime operation

'Operation MORPHEUS' targeted unlicensed versions of the legitimate security tool

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 July 2024 • 3 min read
Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack
Threats and Risks

Intel processors threatened by new CPU side channel attack

Exploits weaknesses in two key components

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read