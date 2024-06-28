Atos on the brink as restructuring talks break down

Talks over a rescue deal for French IT services firm Atos have broken down after its preferred consortium withdrew from talks earlier this week.
Atos had opened talks with a consortium led by services firm Groupe Onepoint, which included Butler Industries (parent company of Butler Capital Partners), and self-styled ‘digital contractor' Econ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders