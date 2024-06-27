Lockbit claim to have hacked the Federal Reserve exposed as a lie

Russia-linked hacking gang posted data stolen from elsewhere

Penny Horwood
clock • 2 min read
The troubled hacking group Lockbit claimed on Sunday to have hacked the US Federal Reserve, without offering any proof. Yesterday, the threat actors posted data on the dark web stolen from a different institution.

Earlier this week, in what looks like a bid to reassert itself after the recent unmasking and sanctioning of its leader, the gang claimed to have stolen 33 terabytes of "juicy banking information c...

Penny Horwood


Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
