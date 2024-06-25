Google underplaying risk of compromised extensions to Chrome

Compromised extensions affect almost 350 million users globally

Google underplaying risk of compromised extensions to Chrome

Half the extensions known to feature vulnerabilities in Google Chrome are still available in the Web Store two years after disclosure, claim researchers

Compromised extensions for the Chrome web browser affect almost 350 million users worldwide, despite Google's claims that insecure or malicious code affects under one per cent of all extensions in ...

